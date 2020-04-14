Pleasant Valley High School gets students supplies for home learning

Pleasant Valley High School students are starting e-learning this week, so the school got students their supplies.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Pleasant Valley High School students are starting e-learning this week, so the school got every students their supplies.

Gloved and masked, volunteers loaded up student's cars with garbage bags full of their locker items.

"My mom told me we were going to go pick up our stuff and so I was like 'oh we are gonna go inside and get our stuff,'" PV High School Junior Addi Steele said. "Then I was like 'oh we are going out front to get our stuff put in our trunk in a trash bin."

School administrators decided to empty more than 1500 lockers, so students could have their textbooks, notes, and supplies for at home learning. The high school is doing required e-learning until Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds allows schools to open back up.

"Our maintenance staff set us up with like heavy duty garbage bags to go through lockers," Pleasant Valley High School Principal Darren Erickson said. "Probably the worst things in the lockers were students maybe leaving food or half a coffee."

Erickson said they has dozens of staff and volunteers to help them organize the locker clean out.

"We were planning on it taking the better part of the week, if not more, because we had almost 1500 lockers, but with the volunteers, we ended up doing it in 2 days," Erickson said.

After clearing out every locker, staff put the bags on the gym floor in organized rows.

"It's just crazy to look out over that gym and just see garbage bags filling the gym," Erickson said.

"I never thought I would miss school, but I miss seeing all of my friends," Steele said.