Rock Falls Fire crews say the plane landed in a cornfield just south of the Whiteside County Airport and ended up on its top.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Crews responded to a plane crash in Whiteside County Saturday.

Rock Falls Fire Department Captain Matt Kobbeman told News 8 it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday just south of the Whiteside County Airport.

Kobbeman said the plane landed in a cornfield and ended up on its top.

Fire officials said two people were onboard and both refused medical treatment.

Kobbeman said the plane was part of the Whiteside County Airshow Saturday.