Fake $100 bills found 'blowing around' Macomb street

Phony $100 bills were found on the street, according to Macomb city leaders.

MACOMB, Ill. — Phony $100 bills were found on the street, according to Macomb city leaders.

Lt. Jeff Hamer from the Macomb Police Department said the bills were found "blowing around" in the 200 block of West Jackson Street, according to a social media post from the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce.

The bills are described as being a bluish color that's smaller than a real bill. There are characters on the bill that are presumed to be Chinese, said the chamber.

As far as law enforcement knows, the bills have not been used in circulation. Consumers and businesses are urged to carefully inspect their money.