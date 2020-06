The owner of Furry Friends took Harley the alpaca and Theodore the guinea pig to visit seniors at Allure of Geneseo nursing home.

GENESEO, Ill. — Seniors at one Geneseo nursing home got a visit from a petting zoo on Thursday, June 11.

