Pepper spray used to stop inmate attack against officers at Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON, Iowa — Three correctional officers were assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary, southwest of the Quad Cities. This happened on Wednesday, December 9.

The officers were taking the inmate to get medical attention when the attack began, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. During the walk to the infirmary "the inmate unexpectedly began attacking the officers with closed-fist strikes."

While the three officers under attack were trying to restrain the inmate, another officer called for help. That officer used O.C. spray, otherwise known as pepper spray, to control the situation, said the statement. This put a stop to the attack.