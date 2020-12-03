Peoria Catholic Diocese suspending obligation to participate in Sunday mass and canceling classes

The decision is handed down to deal with coronavirus

The Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria Daniel R. Jenky, and the Office of Catholic Schools are suspending classes and the obligation to attend mass in response to the coronavirus.

According to an open letter written by the Bishopp, all diocesan schools will be closed during the week of March 16-20. Principals and teachers will be in attendance, but students will not.

"March 16-20 will be counted as student attendance days and will not need to be made up."

The bishop also requests that all seniors over the age of 60 not attend mass or other religious services.