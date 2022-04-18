A Missouri woman got the surprise of her life when she was driving and felt something move against her foot.

PACIFIC, Mo. — It's not every day you find a snake in your car... let alone while driving.

A woman from Pacific, Missouri, got the surprise of her life when she was driving and felt something move against her foot. She looked down to find a snake, according to a Facebook post from the Pacific Police Department.

The "nope rope" as Pacific police called it in the post, was in the engine compartment of the woman's vehicle. Officers removed the snake from the car and returned it to the wild... but not before taking a photo.

Pacific police shared a picture on their Facebook page showing an officer smiling and carefully holding the snake by its tail.