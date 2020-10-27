One taken to the hospital for minor injures after house fire in Rock Island

One of the home's three occupants were there when the fire broke out.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught on fire in Rock Island.

According to Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty, the fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27. He said firefighters had a difficult time making entry into the home because of the large number of personal belongings blocking the way.

"It definitely did slow their ability to get to the fire and definitely gave the fire a chance to advance to the structure," he said.

Three people live in the home, in the 800 block of 48th Street, said Marty. Only one person was home and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.