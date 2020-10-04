One local group of essential workers are helping other essential workers

Workers in one industry are supporting other workers as they all put in extra hours during COVID-19.

Skip-A-Long Child Care Center in Moline is 1 of 19 child care centers in Rock Island County that is open for children of essential workers.

In March, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker closed all child care centers without emergency licenses.

Skip-A-Long now only has children of essential workers. They have 48 kids enrolled now, but usually have more than 200.

Protocol has changed for the center. They can only have 10 kids in a room at once and teachers are no longer allowed to rotate rooms.

"That is a change for us," President of SAL family community services Marcy Mendenhall said. "Where you could usually float in and out of classrooms, but those teachers and children are now tied together."

The center now also has to take extra health precautions.

"We take our children and our staff temperature everyday," Mendenhall said. "If they have a fever, they are not allowed to come in."

Not all child care centers in Illinois have emergency licenses, so teachers are now taking care of some children they have never met before.

"Essential works may have had their traditional childcare program closed and they don`t know where else to go," Director of child care research and referral of mid-western Illinois, April Berthiaume, said.

For the older kids, teachers at Skip-A-Long are trying to help them through this confusing time.

"We are talking about trauma and what may be happening to their families," Mendenhall said. "We are talking about the nervousness that they are hearing about COVID-19. We are coaching them about what is real and what is reality and how to help them understand the emotions they are feeling."

During COVID-19, essential workers only have to pay $1 a month for child care in Illinois.

"We see families that are sometimes trying to juggle two child care payments at once and they are essential workers, so this is really critical that this is there while families are struggling," Berthiaume said.

"It will allow them to keep more money in their pockets to be able to spend elsewhere in this challenging economy right now," Mendenhall said.

Skip-A-Long in Moline still has open spots for children of essential workers.