COLONA, Ill. — A number of Rock Island County fire departments responded and put out a house fire in Colona.

Firefighters were called to Ninth Avenue and Fifth street just before 8:00 P.M., on Monday, June 29.

Our team at the scene says the entire side of the house was engulfed.

All three people living there including a pregnant woman got out okay. Ambulances were called to the scene as a precaution.