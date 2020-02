This embed is invalid">

Sara Sampson, owner of Bamboo Baby Boutique, is pregnant with Baby #3. She’s anxious to find out the gender, while living that boy mom life as a local business owner. But pregnancy after loss comes with complex emotions. Sara had what’s called a “molar pregnancy”, and she’s sharing her experiences with miscarriage, the health complications that followed and the emotions that came on what should have been her “due date”.