Old Oscar Mayer plant to be demolished

The old Kraft Heinz plant in West Davenport has been sitting idle for years, but is set for demolition beginning this month.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The old Oscar Mayer plant on W. River Drive and Marquette Street has been sitting idle for years. It is slated for demolition beginning this month.

Susanne Knutsen, Economic Development Manager with the City of Davenport told News 8 Kraft Heinz will have to begin demolition by March 23. She said as soon as the company pulls the building's permit, it could begin demolition, and that it had hired a private contractor to do so.