Old Oscar Mayer plant to be demolished

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The old Oscar Mayer plant on W. River Drive and Marquette Street has been sitting idle for years. It is slated for demolition beginning this month.
Susanne Knutsen, Economic Development Manager with the City of Davenport told News 8 Kraft Heinz will have to begin demolition by March 23. She said as soon as the company pulls the building's permit, it could begin demolition, and that it had hired a private contractor to do so.
The land is still in private hands and it is not clear what will happen next. The plant has been there since 1946.