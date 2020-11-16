Officials warn a new, deadly form of illicit opiate is hitting the Midwest

The Center for Behavioral Health has lost four patients to this new drug, the "Gray Death" in recent weeks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — David O'Brien and Amanda Braasch started experimenting with drugs in their early teens, "I was probably 14-15," says Braasch. Their addiction started with pain pills, prescribed by their doctors, "I ended up getting pills after getting my wisdom teeth taken out," says Braasch.

Oxycodone, Fentanyl, Xanax, O'Brien says, "You'll try anything, the sickness is so bad, you'll try anything."

When the pills ran out and they became hard to get, O'Brien says, "Early on we didn't see the danger."

"Basically, that's how we started heroin because we could get a hold of that," says Braasch. The duo say they fell further and further down the rabbit hole, "You start to seek out any drug every day to cope with those withdrawals," says O'Brien.

Their focus, getting their next fix, "When you're in addiction that far, it's like your mind is re-wired so you don't think rationally," says Braasch.

She says they turned to crime to fill their addiction, "We would do things... go steal certain things, to sell it to go get money."

The couple were spiraling out of control, O'Brien says, "We lost everything, we lost our jobs, our apartment, our car, we were living on the streets... We lost all contact with our family."

Homelessness wasn't enough for them to kick the habit, O'Brien overdosed five times, a moment Amanda says she'll never forget, "I really thought he was going to die on me there."

"Gray death" is heroin that has been cut with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says is 80 to 100 times stronger than heroin. Patricia Miller from the center of behavioral health, says this new drug is deadly, "I don't know if we haven't got a patient right now that has a history of speed balling that hasn't witnessed two or more close friends dying."

Speed balling is when, though, IV injection users combine meth and heroin. "It's become much more prevalent on the Illinois side than in Iowa," says Miller.

Officials say "gray death" looks like concrete mix and varies in consistency from a hard, chunky material to a fine powder which users inject, swallow, smoke or snort. The drug has led to thousands of fatal overdoses across the country. Nurse supervisor, Becca Pratt says it takes 12-18 months for the body to recover from drug use before treatment can even begin, "We have a lot of patients that report near overdoses or they have seen their friends' overdose."

"Our medications are to help them with their withdrawals, not to get that euphoria like they would from their street drugs," she says.

David, now 30, says after being charged with a misdemeanor and waking up on the streets, "You realize you are in a terrible situation, but you don't know how to get out of that situation."

Amanda says it was after seeing their friends hauled away in cuffs that she knew they needed help.

Rock Island County Sheriff, Gerry Bustos, says in the 80s it was all crack and cannabis, "I have done a lot of covert narcotic things." He says criminals commit crimes to fuel their addictions, a sad reality, officers face daily. "People are getting more and more further away from reality," he says.

Miller says, "For some people it's a two-year process for others it a five to six year journey... it's not a quick fix, its a journey."