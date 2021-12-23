1 person in custody after shooting at suburban Chicago mall

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Authorities say a shooting occurred Thursday night at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago.
Oak Brook police say one person is in custody at Oakbrook Center mall.
ABC 7 Chicago is reporting that four people were injured in the incident, including the suspected shooter, while three others were hit by stray bullets or ricochet gunfire.
Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances surrounded, "just about every exit."
According to the report, Oak Brook police said a security officer working holiday detail at the mall's Nordstrom heard gunshots just after 6 p.m. and immediately called in.
Police say two people exchanged gunfire in a corridor area near Nordstrom.
All victims were taken to local hospitals and reportedly have non-life threatening injuries and "at least one weapon" was recovered.