1 person in custody after shooting at suburban Chicago mall

Four people were reportedly injured, including a suspected shooter in the incident at Oak Brook Mall.

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Authorities say a shooting occurred Thursday night at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago.

Oak Brook police say one person is in custody at Oakbrook Center mall.

There was a shooting at Oakbrook Center. The mall is closed as this is an active investigation. One (1) offender is in custody at this time. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact me via e-mail or phone.

RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org

(630) 368-8732 — Oak Brook Police (@OakBrookPolice) December 24, 2021

ABC 7 Chicago is reporting that four people were injured in the incident, including the suspected shooter, while three others were hit by stray bullets or ricochet gunfire.

Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances surrounded, "just about every exit."

According to the report, Oak Brook police said a security officer working holiday detail at the mall's Nordstrom heard gunshots just after 6 p.m. and immediately called in.

Police say two people exchanged gunfire in a corridor area near Nordstrom.