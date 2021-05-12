Number of area crews respond to house fire in East Moline

It happened after 3 a.m. Wednesday, May 12th.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A fire happened early Wednesday morning, May 12th in 3900 block of 4th Avenue B, just east of the Jacobs Sports Park.

Three different emergency crews worked to put it out. Neighbors tells WQAD News 8 they woke up to the commotion on their block early Wednesday morning.

" I looked out my window and I seen all the lights and I hollered at my wife I said, 'Kathy, Kathy, we got squad cars all over out here,'" neighbor Francis Eder said. "Then I saw the smoke, and I said, 'Oh my God, there's a big fire out here.'"