North Scott seniors pick up their caps and gowns curbside

If there's a formal ceremony or not, North Scott wants their seniors to have caps and gowns for pictures that'll last.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — North Scott High School seniors picked up their graduation caps and gowns using a drive-thru on Friday.

The ceremony for about 200 North Scott seniors is scheduled for May 31st at the Taxslayer Center, but that could change. If it is canceled, the school says they will find a way to still have some sort of ceremony, even if it's also a drive-thru. In the meantime, they're still able to get their regalia for pictures.

"It's a trophy, it's that award, it's that recognition," says Dustin James, owner of Moments with Class in Bettendorf. He says this is the first time he's had to give seniors their packages at the curb.

"In a matter of hours we had 200 seniors sign up to get their caps and gowns," James says.

To keep distance, five seniors pull up every five minutes. After they wave a sign with their name on it from the window, they're handed their cap and gown.

Some students say they're heartbroken there might not be a ceremony, but they understand the circumstances.

"It's just another hour and a half of saying congratulations, which my parents will tell me plenty of," says North Scott senior, Sarah Miller.

"I think it symbolizes that actual finish of high school," says North Scott senior, Ryan Mentzer says.