North Scott leans toward full-time in-person learning for fall 2020

85% of North Scott parents say they are comfortable sending their kids to school next month.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The North Scott Community School District is leaning toward in-person learning when school starts. 85% of parents support their kids returning to the classroom, while the other 15% would rather keep their kids at home with remote learning.

North Scott mom, Heather Link, says she's ready for her two kids to go back to school full time.

"Kids need friends, they need that social interaction, they need that ability to just have that as part of their learning and striving," says Link.

"Definitely in Scott County we have been the outlier when our two choices are face to face or online," says North Scott Superintendent, Joe Stutting. He says while parents are pushing for their kids to learn in-person, there will be an online option for those who prefer remote learning.

On Tuesday morning, parents voiced their concerns to administrators at a public discussion.

"For us we know that our high risk child, it is not safe for her to be at school," says one parent.

"I have a daughter who is highly anxious," says another. "So, for her to sit in a desk that someone else has already sat won't work."

The district says if students come back only desks will be in classrooms, no tables for group work. That's why they just spent $56,000 on new desks for the fall.

"It's like going back to the picture in the 1920's," says Stutting. "They're all in rows, that's what we've gone back to."

But what if a students tests positive for COVID-19? North Scott says it will have a plan in action by the fall, but needs more guidance from Iowa state leaders.

"We don't know what the metric the state is going to ask us to follow," comments Stutting.