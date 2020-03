Firefighters say no one was hurt after an apartment on West Kimberly Road went up in flames Wednesday, March 18.

Firefighters were called to Pine Meadows, the Vera French mental health center just before 3:30 P.M.

16 firefighters were on scene and they quickly contained the fire.

Emergency workers say there's significant damage to the apartment and the occupant will not be able to return in the near future.