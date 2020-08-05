No dine-in? No problem at this Bettendorf restaurant

Mickey's Country Cafe offers comfort food. It's also able to offer customers a seat - despite a ban on dining-in in Scott County.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — At Mickey's Country Cafe, it's good old homecooking that keeps customers coming back.

"We've been in business for 27 yars and a lot of our customers been that customers for that long, said Kelly Langston.

She manages her family's restaurant, and when the family couldn't welcome guests inside any longer, they had to think outside of the box.

Out in the open air, they found plenty of space.

"We started digging up the weeds and plant flowers," putting in eight picnic tables. Customers who came for carry-out, stayed.



"They want out of their houses, they want something to do. So we figured, we’ve got space so let's put table out, let people come out and sit. We have already had quite a few people come out and sit on the nicer days," Langston said.

The family plans to add a swing for the kids, and even more picnic tables.

In 22 Iowa counties, restaurants and bars must still remain closed to dine-in services until at least May 15.

Langston expects the reopening, when it happens, to be limited to a 50 percent capacity as it was done in the rest of the state.

"We had to take out all the big tables and put smaller tables in place and make sure they’re six feet apart. And we’ve been cleaning and disinfecting and moving stuff out," she said. "So we’re ready, we’re ready for people to come back in when they’re ready."

Langston said she could understand patrons being afraid to dine inside even if the restrictions are lifted.



"I’m a little nervous. I have Lupus, so my immune system is compromised, so it’s a little nerve-wracking. But my family makes sure we’re all safe," she said, adding that her family would do the same for guests, whom they consider family too.