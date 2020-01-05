Niabi Zoo welcomes baby lizards

The Niabi Zoo is excited to announce the hatching of four Smallwood’s anole lizards ( Anolis smallwoodi).

The Niabi Zoo says four Smallwood’s anole lizards have hatched.

The zoo says Smallwood’s anoles are native to the coastal forest of eastern Cuba, and spend most of their time high up in the tree canopy. They are related to the America Anole (Anolis carolinensis) which was once a common pet in the US, but are many times larger, reaching lengths of up to 12 inches.

“These beautiful lizards were first displayed at the Niabi Zoo in 2018, and we are excited to see them settle in and start reproducing”, said Lee Jackson. “These are a relatively rare species in North American Collections”. The parents of the new youngsters are on display in the reptile house, and can be seen by visitors when the zoo is able to reopen.

Smallwood Anoles typically lay only one or two eggs at a time, and the interval between eggs can be between 5 and 25 days.

"Our first two eggs hatched on March 22nd and 28th. The second two hatched on April 10th, and April 26th. Incubation took about 60 days."