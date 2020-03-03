Niabi Zoo regains accreditation from Zoological Association of America

The ZAA is a non-profit accrediting organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management, wildlife conservation, and education.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo says they have officially been granted membership into the Zoological Association of America (ZAA).

The ZAA is a nonprofit accrediting organization that focuses on responsible wildlife management, conservation and education, according to the mission statement on their website.

“ZAA accreditation establishes an extremely high bar with respect to professional standards and modern animal management practices” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “We look forward to working with this exceptional organization as we continue to grow and improve."

The zoo lost their accreditation back in 2012. The Zoo Director at the time said a series of issues led to the loss. At the time, the AZA was also recommending additional staff like a full-time veterinary technician.

There are more than 230 zoos and aquariums accredited by the ZAA in 45 states and 11 other countries around the world.