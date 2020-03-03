Niabi Zoo accepted into the Zoological Association of America

The ZAA is a non-profit accrediting organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management, wildlife conservation, and education.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo says they have officially been granted membership into the Zoological Association of America (ZAA).

"The ZAA is a non-profit accrediting organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management, wildlife conservation, and education."

“ZAA accreditation establishes an extremely high bar with respect to professional standards and modern animal management practices” said Lee Jackson. “We look forward to working with this exceptional organization as we continue to grow and improve”.