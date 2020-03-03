Niabi Zoo accepted into the Zoological Association of America

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo says they have officially been granted membership into the Zoological Association of America (ZAA).
"The ZAA is a non-profit accrediting organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management, wildlife conservation, and education."
“ZAA accreditation establishes an extremely high bar with respect to professional standards and modern animal management practices” said Lee Jackson. “We look forward to working with this exceptional organization as we continue to grow and improve”.
Niabi says ZAA accredited zoos are required to go through an in-depth application and review process every five years, which includes a multi-day onsite inspection by a team of animal care, and zoo management professionals. Animal welfare, veterinary care, nutrition, enrichment, security, safety, facility maintenance, record keeping, and a thorough review of policies, procedures, and protocols are reviewed during the accreditation process.