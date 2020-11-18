News of new COVID-19 restrictions cuts deep for barbers

Some Illinois businesses are struggling with the fact that they must shut their doors again.

MOLINE, Ill — Similar to what they did during the stay-at-home order that shutdown most of the state in the spring, one Moline business owner is struggling with the fact he has to shut his doors again.

Barbers are facing tougher restrictions, starting Friday, November 20th, Illinois is moving to tier-3 mitigations. New restrictions announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker means services like beard trims must be suspended.

Miguel Rosas, owner of New Style Barbershop in Moline, says business has been slow since the start of the pandemic, "I have seen a dramatic decrease in walk ins."

He says, "There may be the possibility we have to close down our doors... "I would say one in four people come in and get their face touched up."

Personal care services can remain open at 25% capacity, but a mask must be worn. That means if any service requires a mask to be taken off, then it is prohibited.

The new tier-3 restrictions aim to limit gatherings and encourage people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. "No matter what we do to mitigate the potentially damaging effects of this virus it will require some sacrifice," said the Governor.

One of Miguel's clients, is getting his beard lined up before restrictions take effect, "Its just going to be no shave until further notice," says Miguel.

"The less people we have coming up here and getting a haircut the less money we have coming in."

The Governor said, "I know with my whole heart we will get through this, a vaccine is coming, we just have to keep going a little bit longer."