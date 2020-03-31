News 8 reporter vlogs about her experience in quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic hits close to home when a News 8 reporter started having symptoms similar to the coronavirus and had to go into quarantine.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "That Wednesday I woke up, I had aches all over my body, I go from hot to cold, and I had a fever that would spike up for short periods of time. It was weird, it maybe spiked up for 15 minutes. and go back down.

Patients with COVID-19 have reported similar symptoms, like the body ache. But Marissa didn't have any coughing, another symptom attributed to the novel coronavirus.

"That was the weird thing. I didn’t have respiratory issues at all," she said.

WQAD isolated two reporters that day, because Marissa shared an apartment with another reporter, Bianca Reyes, who did not have any symptoms.

Marissa has been sharing her quarantine experience in a vlog titled "The Waiting Room."

In her first vlog, she explained why she may never know if she does indeed have the COVID-19 virus.



She used the Genesis App to choose a doctor. After nine hours, a doctor contacted her virtually - anyone who is sick is advised to call ahead instead of going to the emergency room or seeing a doctor without an appointment.

"He told me to get a flu and a Strep test at a mobile site, which is on 53rd and Northwest Blvd." The test took three second, and she got the results within hours by phone was told: "Both of those came back negative. Chances of you having COVID is pretty likely."

"However, there's not enough tests in the Quad Cities area to know if I have COVID," she added.

Health officials in the Quad Cities aren't giving tests to everyone, because there aren't enough.

"So people may or may not know they have it and they shouldn’t expect to be getting tested," said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. "But if they feel like thye have symps they should take precautions for them and other people

Marissa has been doing just that, practicing self-isolation as if she does have the COVID-19 virus: staying in her room most of the time, avoiding her roomate, not petting Bianca's dog Cooper, and wiping common spaces like the kitchen and the bathroom after every use.

"I use one set of bowls, mugs, I wash it after I use it, I leave it on the side to airdry."

She learned about this new virus, just as experts were learning about it.

"I think it was the fourth day in, I lost of my taste and smell," she said. A few days later, she saw breaking news reports online.

"Get this: sudden loss of smell and taste is a new symptom," she shared in Tuesday's vlog.

The odd symptoms lasted for about a week, and she's been regaining some sense of taste and smell since.

""My taste buds are back, but I don’t know if they’re gonna be the same or it’s gonna take more time or if there’re just permanently gonna be like that," she said on Monday.

She's has been learning about herself during this time as well.

"You have to become your own best friend when you’re in isolation. I've definitely grown closer with myself."