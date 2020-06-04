New survey reveals how coronavirus might affect Easter

A new study by WalletHub reveals how coronavirus may affect Easter plans, and how people are responding.

Some of the main points include:

Worshippers don’t want to stay home : 56% of Americans who went to church on Easter Sunday last year say they will go to church for Easter this year if it is open.

: 56% of Americans who went to church on Easter Sunday last year say they will go to church for Easter this year if it is open. Republicans are more likely to attend services : Republicans are almost three times more likely than Democrats to attend church on Easter this year if it is open.

: Republicans are almost three times more likely than Democrats to attend church on Easter this year if it is open. Pandemics make us appreciate family and health more : The coronavirus has made Americans most grateful for their family (40%), followed by health (30%) and then freedom (13%).

: The coronavirus has made Americans most grateful for their family (40%), followed by health (30%) and then freedom (13%). Traditional Easter spending is down : Almost half of Easter-celebrating Americans are skipping out on candy, new outfits, and Easter foods this year, in contrast with prior years.

: Almost half of Easter-celebrating Americans are skipping out on candy, new outfits, and Easter foods this year, in contrast with prior years. COVID-19 itself is scarier than financial troubles : 68% of Americans are more worried about the coronavirus than the U.S. economy.

: 68% of Americans are more worried about the coronavirus than the U.S. economy. Many Americans think lockdowns should last: About half of Americans believe that non-essential businesses, restaurants, and travel should not restart for at least 3 months.

"WalletHub’s survey aimed to find out how Americans’ Easter plans have changed from last year, as well as to gauge people’s attitudes on the crisis in the context of the Easter season and religion."

How did they do it?

"This report reflects the results of a nationally representative online survey of over 400 respondents. After we collected all responses, we normalized the data by age, gender and income so the sample would reflect U.S. demographics."

These are the results of the survey:

If churches were open this Easter, would you go?

Yes 56%

No 44%

How did you celebrate Easter LAST year? (check all that apply)

Friends and family get together 59%

Church 27%

Stay at home 25%

Meal at a restaurant 12%

I don't celebrate Easter 11%

How will you celebrate Easter THIS year? (check all that apply)

Stay at home 70%

Friends and family get together 22%

Church 11%

I don't celebrate Easter 10%

Meal at a restaurant 6%

Will the coronavirus affect your Easter spending this year?

Yes 68%

No 32%

What aren't you buying this year for Easter that you typically do? (check all that apply)

Easter food 46%

New outfit 46%

Candy 42%

Easter basket 38%

Family portraits 29%

What are you more worried about right now?

Coronavirus 69%

U.S. economy 30%

Easter plans 2%

When should non-essential businesses, restaurants and travel resume as normal in the U.S.?

In three months 50%

In one month 31%

By Easter (April 12) 14%

Now 5%

What has the coronavirus made you more thankful for, if anything?

My family 40%

My health 29%

My freedom 14%

My job 12%

Nothing 6%

How are you planning on making this Easter more normal? (check all that apply)

Phone calls 39%

Nothing 31%

Video conferencing 27%

Church on TV 24%

Indoor Easter egg hunt 20%

Do you think the coronavirus has religious significance?

No 82%

Yes 18%

How much will you donate to your church this Easter?

Normal amount 66%

Less than usual 27%

More than usual 7%

If you get a $1,000 coronavirus relief check from the federal government, will you donate any of it to a religious organization?

No 73%

Yes 27%

Should churches, synagogues and mosques be considered "essential businesses" and allowed to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic?

No 77%

Yes 23%

Are churches and other religious organizations doing enough to help with coronavirus relief?

Yes 58%