New regulations in place for Davenport's first night of football

Face coverings were required when entering and exiting the bleachers, but not once fans were seated.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Schools in the Davenport Community School District have players on the fields for the first night of football this season, but it’s not your traditional game for spectators.

"I think it’s just so nice to have something normal... during this time it’s just nice to be normal for awhile," said parent Allison Bedeian.

Bedeian said she has two sons who play for Davenport West and she feels comfortable coming out to support them.

"Everybody’s just glad to be back together and rooting on the teams and just seeing each other again," Bedeian said.

Davenport Community Schools have implemented a series of COVID-19 regulations incuding:

· Face coverings/masks are required in all DCSD facilities. Face coverings/masks are to be worn in all common areas including the bleachers if social distancing is not possible.

· The bleachers are marked where to sit with yellow tape.

· The bleachers that have cones at the end of the rows, are NOT to be used.

· Fans are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing. Maintain 6’ between you and the next family.

A maximum capacity for fans was also capped at 2500 total.

"Yeah I definitely feel comfortable," said Bedeian. "They blocked off certain bleachers with cones so you're not sitting right on top of each other."