New Railroad Bridge study says the best option is a completely new bridge

A freight study found the most viable option right now would be to completely replace the crescent bridge.

The Bi-State Regional Commission is looking into building a new railroad bridge across the Mississippi.

Other options for a new bridge would be between Bettendorf and East Moline or near the Government Bridge.

Both bridges are now more than 100 years old and have weight limits.