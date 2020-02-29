New Railroad Bridge study says the best option is a completely new bridge

The Bi-State Regional Commission is looking into building a new railroad bridge across the Mississippi.
A freight study found the most viable option right now would be to completely replace the crescent bridge.
Other options for a new bridge would be between Bettendorf and East Moline or near the Government Bridge.
Both bridges are now more than 100 years old and have weight limits.
The study will present a final plan in March to be accepted by the commission's transportation committee. A project like this could take close to 20 years to complete.