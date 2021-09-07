New push on diversity enrollment at Augustana College

Augustana says there were 22 percent of students of color and 10 percent of international students during the 2020-2021 school year.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College is making a new push to increase the minority population on campus and its new admissions director is helping lead the effort.

Emma Adebayo started in the position of executive director of admissions at Augustana in July.

"As a woman of color, Black woman specifically, it's always important to me to think about communities that are historically excluded from higher education or under resourced how they are supported," Adebayo said.

She said economic disparities still present a major hurdle for minority students to attend a quality college.

There were roughly 2,500 students at Augustana during the 2020-21 school year. It had 22 percent of students of color and 10.8 percent of international students.

"To navigate what sometimes can be a difficult process for students who might not have parents or older siblings who've gone to college," Kent Barnes, Augustana College vice president of external relations said.

"It's an opportunity for us to continue to grow and continue to think about how we not only serve the region but the world," Adebayo said.

Augustana's leaders say their focus is to make a greater effort to reach out and find the students who may not otherwise consider Augie for college.

"Part of it is the old tried and true of getting out there and connecting with students and families," Adebayo said. "I do think we are in a different generation. Snap Chat, TikTok that they are very active in."

The college announced it will enroll its largest number of international and minority students this Fall since its founding in 1860.