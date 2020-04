NEW LONDON, Iowa — Police say on March 31, around 9:55 A.M., they executed a search warrant in the 100 block of South Maple Street in New London, Iowa.

On April 1, police arrested Shane Engle, 41 of New London, and charged with enticing a minor under 13 (a class C felony) and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor/possessing a depiction (each an aggravated misdemeanor).