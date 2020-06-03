New Iowa bill could put veterans facing prison time through treatment program instead

Veterans with PTSD and other mental health disorders might have the option to go through Veterans Treatment Court instead of incarceration.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A push to help veterans who may experience mental health disorders like PTSD is taking place in Iowa. It comes after a new bill in the Senate could put those veterans in a Veterans Treatment Court if they commit a crime.

Keith Foster is a U.S. Air Force veteran who went to jail for behavioral issues.

“I did do fourth months in jail and that was four months too many,” Foster says. “You can’t do nothing, you can’t say nothing, you can’t talk to nobody.”

He is support of the bill for veteran’s court in all seven judicial districts, like a drug or mental health court.

“To me they work,” says Foster. “You’re with somebody that you know is the same as you or has the same problems.”

“One of the biggest challenges is determining who would benefit from the program,” says Waylyn McCulloh, the Seventh Judicial District Director.

McCulloh says if the veteran’s court bill passes, they’ll need state funding.

“If we have to do it with existing fund that would be exceedingly difficult,” McCulloh explains.

The new court program would provide substance abuse and mental health treatment. It’d also have counselors, resources, and regular check-ins to support veterans.

“Your peers are there,” Foster says. “They’re going through the same thing you’ve gone through.”

“Veterans with PTSD and not wanting to talk to people, I think they are going to open up more and benefit a whole lot more.”