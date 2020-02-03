New Illinois Police coalition denounces attempts to eliminate cash bail

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — A new coalition of law enforcement is publicly denouncing efforts to end cash bail in Illinois.
The organization formed on March 2, with the proposed goal of opposing efforts in the General Assembly to end cash bail.
"Throughout this year’s legislative session, the Coalition for Public Safety will speak with a unified and strong voice on this and other criminal justice issues"
Founding members of the Coalition include: Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, Chicago Lodge 7 Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
“The Coalition unequivocally and unanimously oppose eliminating cash bail. Elimination is not the way to make the criminal justice system more equitable, and it is not the way to make our communities safer, ” said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. “As the General Assembly debates other law enforcement issues this year, the Coalition will speak with one voice on how it can best help first responders and keep our communities safe.”