New Illinois Police coalition denounces attempts to eliminate cash bail

"Throughout this year’s legislative session, the Coalition for Public Safety will speak with a unified and strong voice on this and other criminal justice issues"

“The Coalition unequivocally and unanimously oppose eliminating cash bail. Elimination is not the way to make the criminal justice system more equitable, and it is not the way to make our communities safer, ” said Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. “As the General Assembly debates other law enforcement issues this year, the Coalition will speak with one voice on how it can best help first responders and keep our communities safe.”