"Nearly every acre is affected" August storms damage Iowa farmers fields

Iowa's agriculture secretary and agronomists toured field damage in the state on Wednesday, August 12.
They say nearly every acre of corn they saw, was affected in some way or another.
The damage will likely create a big obstacle for farmers come harvest time.
The local agronomists say many corn plants are in crucial developmental stages that could impact their ability to recover and produce expected yields. Some livestock farmers might choose instead to chop cornstalks into silage or have animals feed on it in the field.