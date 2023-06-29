QC colleges respond to SCOTUS decision on affirmative action

Supreme Court justices have set a new precedent in cases involving whether public and private colleges can continue to use race as a factor in student admissions.

MOLINE, Ill. —

The Supreme Court voted 6-3, with the conservative majority striking down the use of affirmative action in higher education. The decision repeals the use of race as a factor in granting admission to colleges.

Leaders from colleges in the Quad Cities shared their thoughts on the decision.

Augustana College

News 8 spoke via Zoom with Augustana College's Chief Enrollment Officer Kent Barnds.

Here's what he said about the decision:

I don't believe that this case, the decision by the Supreme Court will have a significant impact on Augustana and our practices... we practice what is called holistic review. So there are no points assigned for particular attributes or anything like that. And I think really, this decision suggests that that holistic review - that takes a look at everything that an applicant brings with them to a college or university - that that's the way to practice admission, rather than looking at narrow focuses. So I think that this actually reinforces what we've done for years and years.

Diversity is something certainly that we cherish because of the educational outcome associated with being surrounded by people who are different from you. And we will continue to work to be the most diverse, welcoming and inclusive institution that we can be because we think it's with the purpose of educational good for all of our students.

I'm still reluctant to try to determine what the Supreme Court...what message they're sending. Through this decision, I think there's still a lot of information to review to get a full understanding. In the opinion, Chief Justice Roberts actually talks about that there is great value to diversity. And he references how students might use essays or short answer questions. So I think that the Supreme Court says that diversity is important. It's just the way that the colleges and universities have been valuing diversity in the admissions process. They didn't like that. So I think holistic review is one way. And I think that that's a good way to understand each and every student's story, and see how that can contribute to the community.

Western Illinois University

In response to the decision, Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang said:

Today, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) reversed its previous rulings on affirmative action and determined that the use of race by colleges and universities in student admission policies is unlawful. We stand with our peer institutions of higher education who have issued statements announcing their commitment to continue striving to close equity gaps for Black, Latinx, low-income, working adults, rural students, and all marginalized communities.

WIU will fully adhere to the requirements of the law and follow the guidance we anticipate will come from education agencies. While we are still determining whether adjustments in our current policies are required, we will continue to support all students’ ability to secure a college degree in an environment that celebrates diversity and inclusion.

At Western Illinois University, we celebrate diversity and continuously work toward a better future for our students. WIU's office of Justice, Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (JIDE), which was created to strengthen and advance the University’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, along with WIU administration, will continue to show our support for our students and community. For more information on JIDE, visit wiu.edu/jide. Together, we will uphold and strengthen our University's commitment to social justice, equity, and diversity, and together, we will stand up to hate and racism.

Monmouth College

Monmouth College President Clarence R. Wyatt released this statement:

Monmouth College, in the words of its Mission Statement, commits itself to provide a 'transformative experience within a caring community of learners' and to 'empower students to realize their full potential, live meaningful lives, pursue successful careers, and shape their communities and world through service and leadership.' Our fundamental purpose remains to welcome and educate all students who wish to join our community.

Monmouth has long supported and encouraged students of all backgrounds who desire that experience. In addition, our Statement of Values reminds us that the College believes in 'foster[ing] diversity in our curriculum, our community, and beyond, committing ourselves to confronting injustice and building more equitable and inclusive practices, policies, and systems.' Providing such an opportunity to deserving students helps them to change for the better the arc of their lives. Providing such an opportunity for individuals to realize their full potential also contributes to our country realizing its full promise.