SNAP benefits will increase by 25% starting in October

Commonly known as food stamps, the program was last adjusted in 2006.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Starting in October families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will receive roughly 25% more money in monthly funding. It increases recipient funding from $121 to $157.

It’s something Bettendorf Food Bank coordinator Barb Emerson is long overdue. “Long overdue, long overdue and will be wisely used by the people who receive it.” She helps feed roughly 60 to 70 families every month and it’s a number she doesn’t anticipate that number to go down even with the increase. “I’d like the powers that be to try to go a couple of months on what my clients have to get by on."

The update to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan is the first since 2006. Emerson says it will allow families to have more freedom in picking food to eat. “That will also give them some more disposable income that they can use for other necessities of life that just aren't covered by food stamps.”

In addition to that Emerson says the program changes allows them to use other funds for necessary products that are not included in SNAPS funding. According to SNAP the increase comes after looking at what current food prices are as well as what American’s typically eat.

Starting in October families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, will receive roughly 25% more money in monthly funding. It increases recipient funding from $121 to $157.

It’s something Bettendorf Food Bank coordinator Barb Emerson is long overdue. “Long overdue, long overdue and will be wisely used by the people who receive it.” She helps feed roughly 60 to 70 families every month and it’s a number she doesn’t anticipate that number to go down even with the increase. “I’d like the powers that be to try to go a couple of months on what my clients have to get by on.”

The update to the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan is the first since 2006. Emerson says it will allow families to have more freedom in picking food to eat. “That will also give them some more disposable income that they can use for other necessities of life that just aren't covered by food stamps.”