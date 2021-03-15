New Stimulus Check Bill Sparks Reactions

The new stimulus bill passed, sparking opinions among the quad cities.

People across the nation have already begun to receive their stimulus checks. This time around, those qualified will receive 1,400 dollars. That amount only increases for families with children and dependents on their taxes.

The bill provides direct relief payments to people who make less than a 75,000 dollars a year. Local Jeanie Carson said she is using her check to catch up.

"I’m going to pay bills. I just believe its to help the economy grow and I think it will do us all well."

Other members of the community say they will use the check towards their future.

"I will probably use it for a down payment on an apartment. I'm moving out of college this next semester, so that is probably the plan otherwise it will go to paying off my student loans." Davenport local, Emily Brooks said.