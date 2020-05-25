What's the significance of red poppies on Memorial Day?

The poppy has been known as the "Flower of Remembrance" for its resilience that astounded and inspired people dating back to WWI.

Memorial Day 2019 The greatest casualty is being forgotten. 🇺🇸 Posted by Wounded Warrior Project on Monday, May 27, 2019

Memorial Day is a day meant for remembering and honoring those who have given their lives for our country. You may see red poppies being worn in association with this day.

Here's why:

The poppy has been used as a remembrance symbol since World War I. As the History Channel documents, WWI took the lives of millions of soldiers who died either in battle or of disease. The conflict also devastated the landscape of western Europe, but despite the damage red poppies grew.

This sight of growth paired with the 1915 poem "In Flanders Fields," written by John McCrae, has been the inspiration for remembrance using poppies.

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly.

Scarce heard amid the guns below.



We are the dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved, and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.



Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the poem was first published in a British magazine called "Punch."

Two women picked up on the poem and its significance and turned the message into an opportunity to help those who were financially or otherwise impacted by the war. They made fake poppies for these people to sell.

If you're looking to visit the Rock Island National Cemetery, please note:

Access is restricted for Memorial Day weekend. Only groups of six are allowed per car, and groups of no more than 10 people are allowed on Arsenal Island. All visitors must use the Moline gate; anyone 16 and older must have a valid ID. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. through Monday.