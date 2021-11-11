'I never had anything like that before' | Vietnam Veteran reacts to local nursing home's Veterans Day ceremony

Michael Dekeuninck is a Vietnam veteran who says of all the Veterans Day celebrations he's been a part of, this year's was the most special.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Thursday's Veterans Day ceremony at Good Samaritan in Davenport were fit for the nearly 20 heroes honored there.

The event was hosted by the Blue Grass American Legion Post 711, and the Davenport Elks Lodge 298. The day was complete with the advancement of colors by the Color Guard, National Anthem sang, prayers, and a special honor to every veteran present.

Staff from Good Samaritan took a moment to shake the hand of every veteran, and personally thank them for their service and sacrifice to our country.

News 8 sat down with one of the veterans who gave their thoughts on Thursday's event.

"Pretty surprised," said Vietnam War veteran Michael Dekeuninck. "I never had anything like that before."

Michael says he was so surprised with Thursday's event, he became emotional at times.