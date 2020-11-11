Lt. Gen. Thomas James and his staff put together a video this year to honor Private First Class Sarah Keys.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The First Army found a new way to celebrate on of its veterans on Wednesday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing traditional ceremonies to be canceled.

Lt. Gen. Thomas James and his staff put together a video this year to honor Private First Class Sarah Keys. You can watch the video here.

In 1952, Pfc. Keys was on a bus in North Carolina when she was asked to move to the back of the bus.

Keys refused and was arrested, but later won an appeal with the Interstate Commerce Commission, according to Lt. Gen. James.

"It was very important that we felt we recognize that great young lady who was very brave to take a stand back then to help us grow as an army," Lt. Gen. James said.