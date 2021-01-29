Pritzker sending 500 Illinois National Guard troops to D.C.

"We must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy and disinformation that have created this moment..." Pritzker said in a statement.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is sending about 500 Illinois National Guard members to Washington D.C. until mid-March for a "security mission.”

In a statement Thursday, Pritzker said the Defense Department asked for Illinois guard troops to assist federal and local agencies to secure the capital.

"Ultimately, we must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy and disinformation that have created this moment, but until we do that, our extraordinary troops will deploy with honor," Pritzker said in the statement.

The state’s National Guard soldiers will be in Washington, D.C., by the start of next week along with a small group of Illinois Air and National Guard airmen.