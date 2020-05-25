Mom's part in month-long relay honors son's memory during Memorial Day weekend

Barb Ritter walks in remembrance of her son Sgt. Leevon Ritter, an Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Barb Ritter walks in remembrance of her son Sgt. Leevon Ritter, an Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

She lost him on May 22, 2012 after a motorcycle accident.

In May of 2020, Barb had a part in a month-long relay called the May Memorial Marathon. It's where during the month of May, at least one member of a Gold Star family is walking or running in remembrance of a fallen loved one, 24/7.

Barb took two legs of the relay, walking at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery during Memorial Day weekend.