Families across the region pay tribute to servicemen and women

The Bunch family paid tribute to one very special man.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Memorial Day is about honoring and remembering the men and women who lost their lives fighting for America.

The Rock Island Arsenal is where Acie Bunch is buried. His daughter Cherokee Bunch says she thinks about him everyday.

"He was larger than life," says Cherokee.

Acie Bunch passed away on September 11, 2017. Two days before his 60th birthday. He battled leukemia for six years.

"He was the best papa and dad. He was at every sporting and schooling event for me," says Cherokee.

After graduating high school he joined the navy, serving in Japan.Two years later he came home and became a professional heavy weight boxer.

"Even though my dad didn't loose his life in the military he still supported veteran affairs."

Cherokee, a mother to one son, says Memorial Day is about honoring fallen soldiers, remembering one solider in particular. Her father.

"I come from a long line of veterans. My mum is a vet, my brother is vet my dad was a vet. So we try to think about all things they scarified for freedom."

This weekend, May 30, Cherokee is getting married. One of the biggest milestones in a woman's life.

"Its really hard because I want to be happy. Its my wedding, but I would rather have him there for the big day," she says.