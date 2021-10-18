Iowa National Guard members to be deployed in November

JOHNSTON, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 26, 2021.
The Iowa Air National Guard announced Monday approximately 65 Iowa airmen will be deployed in November to assist Americans coming home and Afghan refugees with resettling in the United States.
It is called "Operation Allies Welcome," according to a news release.
The airmen will help provide "logistical, sustainment and interagency support for refugees resettling in the United States."
According to the Iowa National Guard, the airmen will be on deployment for 60-90 days starting next month. The organization did not say exactly where the service members will be deployed to, but did say they will be under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command.
