Iowa Air National Guard to support Afghan refugees

65 Airmen based in Sioux City and Des Moines will help refugees resettle in the U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Air National Guard announced this week 65 Airmen from the Des Moines and Sioux City bases will be deployed to help support Americans and Afghan refugees coming into the United States.

The deployment is part of Operation Allies Welcome, an effort to resettle those coming in from Afghanistan.

"I really think that the members of the 132nd [Des Moines wing], and I would like to speak on behalf of the 185th [Sioux City wing] as well, and say that we are all very excited to have the opportunity to get to support these dislocated members and and help them get settled in," Lt. Mathew Doyle said.

The service members will provide logistical assistance for 60 to 90 days starting in November.

Iowa is expected to receive hundreds of Afghan refugees in the coming months.

