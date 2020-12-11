Gerald Roman works for Harvester Works. He's a U.S. Navy veteran. His father served in the U.S. Army as part of the 515 Transportation Truck Company.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — With American flags lining the entrance to John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, Gerald Roman anxiously awaited Wednesday's Veteran's Day celebration.

"I came a little bit ill-prepared for it, but I was excited," Roman said.

Roman works for Harvester Works. He's a U.S. Navy veteran. His father served in the U.S. Army as part of the 515 Transportation Truck Company. After his mother died earlier this year, Roman inherited his father's flag from his funeral.

"I just happened to notice the flag wasn’t folded correctly," Roman said.

That's when Harvester Works plant manager Jim Leach partnered with the veteran's committee to recognize Roman's military service.

"They’re our leaders," Leach said.

A veteran himself, Leach said he recognizes there are lessons learned on the battlefield that translate to life after military service.

"If you look at who actually on our shop floor has positions of influence and helps to lead us through some of these difficult times, a lot of times its veterans," Leach said. "It’s people who know what it is to be tested who know what it is to stay focused on what’s most important to the mission."

So, on a breezy Wednesday afternoon, Leach and the veterans committee paid that service forward, as they folded Roman's father's flag again.

"I was fighting back tears," Roman said.

He had tears of joy, with memories he'll treasure.

"It really just tugged on my heart," Roman said. "My family’s gonna love it. My son and daughter, they’re big on it, they wanted to see me do something with it."

This salute on Veteran's Day is one Gerald Roman won't forget.