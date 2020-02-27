First Army holds ceremony in honor of African American soldiers

This Black History Month event celebrated officers and their accomplishments at the Rock Island Arsenal.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The First Army hosted a ceremony on Wednesday, February 26 to honor African American soldiers during black history month.

Several officers were recognized for their accomplishments at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Sergeant Major and Chief Religious Affairs NCO Wyman Loveless was the guest speaker.

He entered the Army in 1993, and went on to become a religious affairs specialist with the Army.

"The diversity in the army is pretty good," said Sgt. Maj. Wyman. "If we could just continue to embrace each others accomplishments, increase the understanding. And for the individuals who have not had the experience, provide them with the experience."