First Army celebrated 102nd birthday with ceremony at Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The First Army celebrated its 102nd birthday Monday night with a ceremony on the Rock Island Arsenal.

Since 2001, the First Army has mobilized, trained and deployed more than 1 million soldiers.

Even during a pandemic the commanding general said their mission has not changed.

"COVID has changed the way we do business," Lt. Gen. Thomas James said.

"We don't say we adjusted, we say we have adapted. We still do the things we are supposed to do. We focus on the collective training for the army guard and reserves. We have two active mobilization sites."