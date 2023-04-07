Remembering those who served this Fourth of July

Veteran organizations such as Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion have seen declining membership throughout the years.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — As spectators waved their American flags and candy was tossed onto the streets of Bettendorf, veteran organizations walked in the 4th of July parade - reminding us that we are able to enjoy the beauties of life because of them.

"The VFW for me means camaraderie," Bettendorf Chaplain of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Michael Pace, said. "It gives me the opportunity to help the community and my fellow veterans."

Pace served in Iraq in the 1990s.

"The experiences that we have are very similar," Pace said. "These are experiences that are pretty much unique to veterans."

He said veterans continue to deal with mental issues, such as PTSD, from being in combat.

Veteran organizations such as VFW and the American Legion have seen declining membership throughout the years. These organizations fight for veterans' rights in Washington.

"I think there's a lot of competing factors," Eric Holliday, a retired army colonel, said. "I think the younger generation is more focused on other things. They're not into the fraternal organizations like they were after World War Two.

Colonel Holliday served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said military camaraderie has evolved because soldiers now leave and come home from duty individually, instead of as a collective group.

"So while we made friendships with the units we served with, I wouldn't see those guys again," Holliday said.

By being involved in these organizations, veterans are making sure they protect themselves - after they risked everything to protect us.