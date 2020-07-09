The mural of the Martin Luther King Jr. takes up at least three parking lots and can only be seen from a bird's-eye view; at 79,500 square feet.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The largest mural in the United States has been unveiled, and it's right here in Des Moines.

"Martin" is a mural of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr. that spans nearly 80,000 square feet, located just off the parkway of the same namesake downtown.

Rather than on a wall, this mural was painted on the ground, taking up at least three parking lots.

Artist Michael Bowser started on the mural back in June, not long after the death of George Floyd sparked protests against police brutality and racial inequality across the country.

"I wanted to do the biggest thing I could possibly do myself to send that message of love," Bowser said.

The mural also has different interactive stations, where you can scan a QR code on your phone to learn more about its message.

"How many people's lifetimes do we have to go through before people are treated equal?"