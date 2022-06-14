House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot postpones Wednesday's hearing

No reason was immediately given for postponing Wednesday's planned hearing.

WASHINGTON — The next set of details from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is being delayed, the committee said Tuesday.

An email sent out by the committee said Wednesday's planned morning hearing would be postponed and the Select Committee’s next hearing will take place Thursday, June 16.

Wednesday's hearing was set to take place at 10 a.m. Eastern. No reason was immediately given for the postponement. More details were expected to be released.

WHEN IS THE NEXT HEARING?

There could be up to eight hearings through the month of June, including at least one more prime-time hearing. The known hearing dates (all times Eastern):

Friday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

POSTPONED: Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

WHO IS ON THE COMMITTEE?

Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi), Chairman

Liz Cheney (Wyoming-R), Vice Chairwoman

Zoe Lofgren, (D-California)

Adam Schiff, (D-California)

Pete Aguilar, (D-California)

Stephanie Murphy, (D-Florida)

Jamie Raskin, (D-Maryland)

Elaine Luria, (D-Virginia)

Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois)

WHAT TO EXPECT?

"If the committee delivers on what Liz Cheney promised it would, the Justice Department is going to be under enormous pressure to bring charges against former President Trump and possibly others who worked with him to try to thwart the lawful counting of the votes," George Washington University Law School professor Stephen Saltzburg said Thursday after the first hearing.

On that note, here's some of what the committee promised:

Testimony from staffers in the White House on Jan. 6 that Trump told his staff the rioters were, "Doing what they should be doing." Even more damning, Cheney said, will be testimony that when Trump learned supporters were chanting for Mike Pence to be hanged, he allegedly said, "Maybe they have the right idea."

Depositions from close advisers to Trump saying under oath that he knew he lost the election. The committee showed a few of them Thursday night, including one in which then-Attorney General Bill Barr said he told Trump his election fraud claims were "bulls***." In another deposition, Trump's eldest daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, said she believed Barr. In a third, campaign adviser and spokesman Jason Miller said the Trump campaign's data guy informed the former president in no uncertain terms that he was going to lose the election.

Evidence showing multiple Republican members of Congress sought pardons from Trump in the days after the riot. According to Cheney, those members include Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who is alleged to have participated in the plan to overturn the election — specifically, according to the committee, the goal of replacing then-acting attorney general Jeff Rosen with DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark. Cheney said the plan was for Clark to then send a letter to six states, including Georgia, saying the Justice Department had identified concerns that might have impacted the outcome of the election. "That letter is a lie," Cheney said.

Jason Miller and Bill Stepien both said in their depositions that they counseled against declaring victory on election night, but Trump listened to Giuliani, who said anyone who disagreed with him was being "weak." pic.twitter.com/u0RgRUujFZ — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) June 13, 2022

Testimony from Jeff Rosen himself, who confirmed Friday he would appear publicly before the committee at a hearing Wednesday. Rosen will be joined by former DOJ colleagues Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel. During Thursday night's hearing, the committee played part of Donoghue's deposition in which he said he told Jeffrey Clark his plan was "nothing less than the United States Justice Department meddling in the outcome of a presidential election."

Greg Jacob, who was general counsel for former Vice President Mike Pence, is also set to testify. Cheney said Jacob will speak during an upcoming hearing about Trump's "relentless" efforts to rope Pence into his scheme to overturn the election. The public already heard part of a deposition from Pence chief of staff Marc Short, who said the former vice president's "fidelity to the Constitution" was more important to him than loyalty to Trump.

