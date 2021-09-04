Families reunite with National Guard members returning from service overseas

The troops flew back from the Middle East and were apart of “Ironman Battalion” which supported Operation Spartan Shield

MOLINE, Ill. — Today was a special day for many families who attended a modified "welcome home" for area members of the Iowa National Guard.

The troops flew back from the Middle East after being part of “Ironman Battalion” which supported Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S Central Command Area of Responsibility.



Families traveled from different parts of Iowa to join the celebration.

Girlfriend of deployed solider, Breanna Christie, traveled over two hours to reunite with her loved one.

Her boyfriend and father of her children deployed over a year ago. At the time, their youngest son was only four months old.

“The kids are super excited to have their dad back, especially you know, since he hasn't just been here for a whole year."

Christie said that the waiting period felt like a lifetime, and parting ways with loved ones isn't always the easiest sacrifice to make.

“I was heartbroken, especially with us spending, you know, three years constantly together. He’s never been deployed before this is his first deployment.”